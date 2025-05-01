Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Dienvidkurzemes novads
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dienvidkurzemes novads, Latvia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment 10 bedrooms in Kapsede, Latvia
Apartment 10 bedrooms
Kapsede, Latvia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 980 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique property to turn into a pearl - a mansion that draws attention with its simple eleg…
$180,011
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
Hidden gem on the pristine Baltic Sea coast! Nestled in the charming fishermen village of Ju…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dienvidkurzemes novads, Latvia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go