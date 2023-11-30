Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. kekavas pagasts

Commercial real estate in kekavas pagasts, Latvia

3 properties total found
Commercial real estate in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial real estate
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 3 860 m²
Floor 1/2
€2,20M
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial with electricity
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial building land in Kekava with an area of 8900m2 is for sale. The land is witho…
€23,000
Leave a request
Hotel 16 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Hotel 16 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 16
Area 1 109 m²
Floor 2/2
€650,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir