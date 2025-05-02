Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Adazu novads
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Adazu novads, Latvia

Carnikavas pagasts
12
Adazu pagasts
8
Adazi
4
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Baltezers, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
For sale new and very cozy family house (310m2) in a beautiful and prestigious location with…
$600,036
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Gauja, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Gauja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 264 m²
For sale spacious and very cozy house in a picturesque and quiet location on the right bank …
$249,072
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
House for sale in Kadaga! House: Area: 405 m² (including garage, verandas and balconie…
$181,143
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Adazu novads, Latvia

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go