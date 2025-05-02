Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Houses for sale in Adazu novads, Latvia

7 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house with living area 300m2, total area 380m2 near Dzirnezera.There is a pond on t…
$399,234
4 bedroom house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
This spacious, elegant family home in Ādaži county offers a serene setting amidst pine trees…
$383,596
2 bedroom house in Adazi, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Adazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Natural log house near Riga on large land plot with own pond. Property has main building and…
$445,423
Properties features in Adazu novads, Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
