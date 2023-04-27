Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia

Lands for sale in Georgia

267 properties total found
Plot of land in Gonio, Georgia
Plot of land
Gonio, Georgia
1 600 m²
€ 75,145
Plot of land in Agaraki, Georgia
Plot of land
Agaraki, Georgia
€ 3,590,000
Land for sale 8.975 sq.m. with an agreed project for construction, K2 coefficient - 2.5 in t…
Plot of land in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Plot of land
Village Dighomi, Georgia
€ 240,000
Land for sale in Tbilisi, with an agreed project for the construction of a commercial buildi…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 407,413
1000 sq.m. land for sale in Digomi 8, on Kheoshvili str, non-agricultural, with communications
Plot of land in Lisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Lisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 54,322
1000 sq.m. land for sale in Saburtalo, Lisi village, non-agricultural, in the settlement, wi…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
665 m²
€ 452,682
665 sq.m. land for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, near Mziuri park, for building of smal…
Plot of land in Batumi, Georgia
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
1 741 m²
€ 162,965
Hello. We offer you a plot of land of 1741 sq. m. Located at the address Batumigoris 13b. Pa…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 780 m²
€ 497,950
1780 sq.m. land for sale in Chugureti, on Meunargia str, K2 - 2.5, for building of residenta…
Plot of land in Tskneti, Georgia
Plot of land
Tskneti, Georgia
819 m²
€ 208,233
819 sq.m. land for sale in Tskneti, on Gagra str, non-agricultural, with the building premit
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
655 m²
€ 407,413
655 sq.m. land for sale in Saburtalo, on Chikovani str, good location, for building of priva…
Plot of land in Akhaldaba, Georgia
Plot of land
Akhaldaba, Georgia
800 m²
€ 86,915
800 sq.m. land for sale in Akhaldaba, ob Betania str, with communications
Plot of land in Tsavkisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tsavkisi, Georgia
702 m²
€ 45,268
702 sq.m. land for sale in Tsavkisi, on Rustvale str.
Plot of land in Ozurgeti, Georgia
Plot of land
Ozurgeti, Georgia
634 m²
€ 31,688
634 sq.m. land for sale in Ozurgeti region, Kaprovani, near the sea
Plot of land in Tskhluleti, Georgia
Plot of land
Tskhluleti, Georgia
594 m²
€ 13,580
594 sq.m. land for sale in Mtskheta region, Tskluleti, agricultural, with beautiful views
Plot of land in Georgia, Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
18 000 m²
€ 316,877
With exclusive rights !!! It is for sale or exchanged for an ap…
Plot of land in Georgia, Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
5 000 m²
€ 212,760
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! In Badiauri, S…
Plot of land in Georgia, Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
600 m²
€ 63,375
Description: Urgently for sale residential land in Mtskheta, Na…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 000 m²
€ 86,009
With exclusive rights !!! It is for sale or exchanged for an ap…
Plot of land in Georgia, Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 76,956
Description: 1000 m2 for sale immediately. Non-agricultural, co…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 74,240
With exclusive rights !!! for sale!!! Residential land in Tsavk…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 030 m²
€ 102,306
With exclusive rights! 1030 m2 for sale immediately. Agricultur…
Plot of land in Georgia, Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 90,536
Description: Commercial land for sale in Gudauri, near the rope…
Plot of land in Georgia, Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
15 000 m²
€ 199,180
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Operating gree…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
600 m²
€ 13,580
Description: 600 m2 for sale immediately. Summer cottage plot o…
Plot of land in Georgia, Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
3 m²
€ 452,682
Description: 2.5 ha non-agricultural land for sale in Ureki, by…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 100 m²
€ 452,682
Description: For sale 3100 m2. Residential land plot in Digomi …
Plot of land in Georgia, Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
5 000 m²
€ 203,707
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Near the cente…
Plot of land in Georgia, Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
60 000 m²
€ 217,287
With exclusive rights !!! for sale!!! 6 ha (60 000 m2.) Land pl…
Plot of land in Georgia, Georgia
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
1 825 m²
€ 29,877
1825 m2 residential / summer house plot for sale in Mtskheta mu…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 200 m²
€ 126,751
With exclusive rights !!! 1200 m2 residential / summer cottage …
