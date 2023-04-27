Georgia
Georgia
Lands for sale in Georgia
267 properties total found
Plot of land
Gonio, Georgia
1 600 m²
€ 75,145
Plot of land
Agaraki, Georgia
€ 3,590,000
Land for sale 8.975 sq.m. with an agreed project for construction, K2 coefficient - 2.5 in t…
Plot of land
Village Dighomi, Georgia
€ 240,000
Land for sale in Tbilisi, with an agreed project for the construction of a commercial buildi…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 407,413
1000 sq.m. land for sale in Digomi 8, on Kheoshvili str, non-agricultural, with communications
Plot of land
Lisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 54,322
1000 sq.m. land for sale in Saburtalo, Lisi village, non-agricultural, in the settlement, wi…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
665 m²
€ 452,682
665 sq.m. land for sale in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, near Mziuri park, for building of smal…
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
1 741 m²
€ 162,965
Hello. We offer you a plot of land of 1741 sq. m. Located at the address Batumigoris 13b. Pa…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 780 m²
€ 497,950
1780 sq.m. land for sale in Chugureti, on Meunargia str, K2 - 2.5, for building of residenta…
Plot of land
Tskneti, Georgia
819 m²
€ 208,233
819 sq.m. land for sale in Tskneti, on Gagra str, non-agricultural, with the building premit
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
655 m²
€ 407,413
655 sq.m. land for sale in Saburtalo, on Chikovani str, good location, for building of priva…
Plot of land
Akhaldaba, Georgia
800 m²
€ 86,915
800 sq.m. land for sale in Akhaldaba, ob Betania str, with communications
Plot of land
Tsavkisi, Georgia
702 m²
€ 45,268
702 sq.m. land for sale in Tsavkisi, on Rustvale str.
Plot of land
Ozurgeti, Georgia
634 m²
€ 31,688
634 sq.m. land for sale in Ozurgeti region, Kaprovani, near the sea
Plot of land
Tskhluleti, Georgia
594 m²
€ 13,580
594 sq.m. land for sale in Mtskheta region, Tskluleti, agricultural, with beautiful views
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
18 000 m²
€ 316,877
With exclusive rights !!! It is for sale or exchanged for an ap…
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
5 000 m²
€ 212,760
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! In Badiauri, S…
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
600 m²
€ 63,375
Description: Urgently for sale residential land in Mtskheta, Na…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 000 m²
€ 86,009
With exclusive rights !!! It is for sale or exchanged for an ap…
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 76,956
Description: 1000 m2 for sale immediately. Non-agricultural, co…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 74,240
With exclusive rights !!! for sale!!! Residential land in Tsavk…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 030 m²
€ 102,306
With exclusive rights! 1030 m2 for sale immediately. Agricultur…
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 90,536
Description: Commercial land for sale in Gudauri, near the rope…
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
15 000 m²
€ 199,180
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Operating gree…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
600 m²
€ 13,580
Description: 600 m2 for sale immediately. Summer cottage plot o…
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
3 m²
€ 452,682
Description: 2.5 ha non-agricultural land for sale in Ureki, by…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 100 m²
€ 452,682
Description: For sale 3100 m2. Residential land plot in Digomi …
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
5 000 m²
€ 203,707
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Near the cente…
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
60 000 m²
€ 217,287
With exclusive rights !!! for sale!!! 6 ha (60 000 m2.) Land pl…
Plot of land
Georgia, Georgia
1 825 m²
€ 29,877
1825 m2 residential / summer house plot for sale in Mtskheta mu…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 200 m²
€ 126,751
With exclusive rights !!! 1200 m2 residential / summer cottage …
Search using the map