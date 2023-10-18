Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Belarus
  4. Brest District

Lands for sale in Brest District, Belarus

170 properties total found
Plot of land in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€8,985
Plot of land in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€2,175
Plot of land in Znamienka, Belarus
Plot of land
Znamienka, Belarus
Area 48 m²
€16,363
Plot of land in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€6,432
Plot of land in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€15,133
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€10,877
Plot of land in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: Electricity - Centralized ( on ). Plot - 0.10…
€6,053
Plot of land in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€12,296
Plot of land in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
€16,930
Plot of land in Skoki, Belarus
Plot of land
Skoki, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized (p street, contributions no…
€6,242
Plot of land in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: water supply - well and hydrophoric, electric…
€2,459
Plot of land in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Host buildings: foundation (7 * 8). Plot - 0.0660 ha. See mor…
€10,877
Plot of land in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. . Communications: water supply - well and column, electricity…
€4,729
Plot of land in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Lot 7356. Call for more details. Looking for a site for building a house, but I would not wa…
€16,552
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district.. Communications: gas - centralized (outside, contributions no…
€7,472
Plot of land in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: water supply - water tower, electricity - cen…
€10,309
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€12,296
Plot of land in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized (outside, contributions not…
€6,526
Plot of land in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Plot - 0.1000 ha. See more Trading is always possible - call…
€2,459
Plot of land in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House for demolition in Brest district. 1929 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 55.4 sq.m, total. - 49.…
€2,837
Plot of land in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized (outside, contributions not…
€2,932
Plot of land in Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Lot 7285. Call for more details. On sale is a site with the foundation for a new building in…
€16,079
Plot of land in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized (outside, partially paid), …
€5,013
Plot of land in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: water supply - column, electricity - centrali…
€14,093
Plot of land in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized (on site), water supply - w…
€6,621
Plot of land in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
An incomplete canned capital structure at the foundation stage (zero cycle) in the Brest dis…
€8,985
Plot of land in Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Plot of land
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized ( on the street, contributi…
€9,742
Plot of land in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 6 m²
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: electricity is centralized. Plot - 0.0400 ha.…
€4,162
Plot of land in Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Plot of land
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized ( on the street, contributi…
€14,849
Plot of land in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized ( on the street, contributi…
€12,201
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir