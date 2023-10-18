UAE
Realting.com
Land
Belarus
Brest District
Lands for sale in Brest District, Belarus
170 properties total found
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€8,985
Recommend
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€2,175
Recommend
Plot of land
Znamienka, Belarus
48 m²
€16,363
Recommend
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€6,432
Recommend
Plot of land
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€15,133
Recommend
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€10,877
Recommend
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: Electricity - Centralized ( on ). Plot - 0.10…
€6,053
Recommend
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€12,296
Recommend
Plot of land
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€16,930
Recommend
Plot of land
Skoki, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized (p street, contributions no…
€6,242
Recommend
Plot of land
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: water supply - well and hydrophoric, electric…
€2,459
Recommend
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Host buildings: foundation (7 * 8). Plot - 0.0660 ha. See mor…
€10,877
Recommend
Plot of land
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. . Communications: water supply - well and column, electricity…
€4,729
Recommend
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Lot 7356. Call for more details. Looking for a site for building a house, but I would not wa…
€16,552
Recommend
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district.. Communications: gas - centralized (outside, contributions no…
€7,472
Recommend
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: water supply - water tower, electricity - cen…
€10,309
Recommend
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€12,296
Recommend
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized (outside, contributions not…
€6,526
Recommend
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Plot - 0.1000 ha. See more Trading is always possible - call…
€2,459
Recommend
Plot of land
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
49 m²
House for demolition in Brest district. 1929 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 55.4 sq.m, total. - 49.…
€2,837
Recommend
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized (outside, contributions not…
€2,932
Recommend
Plot of land
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Lot 7285. Call for more details. On sale is a site with the foundation for a new building in…
€16,079
Recommend
Plot of land
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized (outside, partially paid), …
€5,013
Recommend
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: water supply - column, electricity - centrali…
€14,093
Recommend
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized (on site), water supply - w…
€6,621
Recommend
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
112 m²
An incomplete canned capital structure at the foundation stage (zero cycle) in the Brest dis…
€8,985
Recommend
Plot of land
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized ( on the street, contributi…
€9,742
Recommend
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
6 m²
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: electricity is centralized. Plot - 0.0400 ha.…
€4,162
Recommend
Plot of land
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized ( on the street, contributi…
€14,849
Recommend
Plot of land
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Brest district. Communications: gas - centralized ( on the street, contributi…
€12,201
Recommend
