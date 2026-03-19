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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
06/05/2026
$1,63M
05/05/2026
$1,62M
;
4
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ID: 35836
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Basel, 34

About the complex

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For sale – New 3-room apartment with balcony and parking In a new building just delivered (a month ago), discover this superb 3-room facade, located on the 2nd floor, offering modern services and optimal comfort. With an area of 80 m2, complete with a balcony of 11 m2, the apartment is bathed in light thanks to its south facing exposure. The volumes are harmonious and perfectly arranged, ideal for a pleasant daily life. It includes: A bright living room opening onto the balcony Two bedrooms, including a secure room (Mamad) A large bathroom equipped with a bathtub Modern and neat finishes Private parking in basement A turnkey property, rare in the market, perfect for a main residence or a quality investment.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
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