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Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar

Netanya, Israel
from
$754,400
;
7
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ID: 38847
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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renovated building - 4 rooms -116 m2 with 3 orientations - small sea view quiet street next to all amenities and the descent of the sea elevator and covered parking

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Nizza proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$754,400
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