  4. Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse a louer rue shalom aleicheim

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$5,197
15/05/2025
$5,197
04/05/2025
$5,337
8
ID: 25830
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Superb penthouse for rent on Shalom Aleichem Street – Tel Aviv In a new building well maintained, an apartment facing the quiet street and unobstructed view! 130 m2 built 3 spacious rooms 2 bathrooms elevator Covered parking in the garage Includes electrical appliances and cabinets A bright, well designed and spacious apartment of high level - in a central but quiet area

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications