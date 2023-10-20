Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse a louer rue shalom aleicheim

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Superb penthouse for rent on Shalom Aleichem Street – Tel Aviv
In a new building well maintained, an apartment facing the quiet street and unobstructed view!
130 m2 built
3 spacious rooms
2 bathrooms
elevator
Covered parking in the garage
Includes electrical appliances and cabinets
A bright, well designed and spacious apartment of high level - in a central but quiet area
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
