Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon soucca

Exclusive: Sale Jerusalem
In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, at the foot of the tram and a few minutes from the Mamila!
Small new building, beautiful lobby, asc Chabat: apartment 3 rooms 72m2 + balcony soucca 9m2 fully Soucca, very invested, large bedrooms, american kitchen, bathroom/ bath, laundry, central air conditioning/heating radiator, parking space!
Private land!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
BZH
Incredible 5-room family apartment!
This superb apartment is located in the heart of the religious district of Rachi Street, a quiet and sought after pavilion area, in a modern and recent building of 13 floors.
Characteristics:
- Very nice apartment of 110 m2,
- Terrace of 10 m2, open …
In Mekor Haim district, near Baka, Emek Refaim, at the foot of Hamesila Park.
In a luxury store building nine promoter. Shabbat and lobby elevators.
Apartment 2 rooms new 42m2 plus 10m2 balcony with open view.
Bright apartment , underfloor heating, central air conditioning and mamad room.
D…