  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon soucca

Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25250
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exclusive: Sale Jerusalem In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, at the foot of the tram and a few minutes from the Mamila! Small new building, beautiful lobby, asc Chabat: apartment 3 rooms 72m2 + balcony soucca 9m2 fully Soucca, very invested, large bedrooms, american kitchen, bathroom/ bath, laundry, central air conditioning/heating radiator, parking space! Private land!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,00M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,15M
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,75M
Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove
Netanya, Israel
from
$541,013
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,826
In the heart of the city centre on the 7th floor with elevator, a bright 3 rooms enjoying a spacious balcony with a rural view of the Garden of Independence. Available immediately
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Incroyable appartement familial de 5 pieces
Residential quarter Incroyable appartement familial de 5 pieces
Hadera, Israel
from
$637,643
BZH Incredible 5-room family apartment! This superb apartment is located in the heart of the religious district of Rachi Street, a quiet and sought after pavilion area, in a modern and recent building of 13 floors. Characteristics: - Very nice apartment of 110 m2, - Terrace of 10 m2, open …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet luxueux
Residential quarter Projet luxueux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$617,980
In Mekor Haim district, near Baka, Emek Refaim, at the foot of Hamesila Park. In a luxury store building nine promoter. Shabbat and lobby elevators. Apartment 2 rooms new 42m2 plus 10m2 balcony with open view. Bright apartment , underfloor heating, central air conditioning and mamad room. D…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications