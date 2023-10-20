  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Tres beau 4 pieces a louer a neve zemer

Residential quarter Tres beau 4 pieces a louer a neve zemer

Raanana, Israel
from
$2,247
02/04/2025
$2,247
26/02/2025
$2,256
26/02/2025
$2,254
06/02/2025
$2,217
28/12/2024
$2,225
9
ID: 23767
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

For rent in a boutique building of Neve Zemer, a nice 4 rooms with beautiful volumes and a beautiful ceiling height. Very bright apartment. Terrace of 14 m2. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

