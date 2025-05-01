Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Indonesia

Bali
677
Lesser Sunda Islands
716
Kuta Selatan
162
Canggu
87
100 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique villa five minutes from the ocean. Property payback period - 7.4 years. ROI - 10…
$850,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Home for Sale: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villa  in Babakan – Canggu Priced at USD 200,000 L…
$200,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
🏡 Ultra-luxury villaLocated on a rock with a direct view of the Indian Ocean- Type of proper…
$5,76M
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 59 m²
A complex of 10 stylish villas in Bukita combines comfort and nature, creates an atmosphere …
$128,502
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 236 m²
A ultramodern complex in the center of a traditional Ubud, which occupies an area of ​​3 hec…
$478,787
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$222,480
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime Investment: Stunning Off-Plan Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Jacuzzi in Uluwatu Price…
$279,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Invest in Paradise – Own a High-End Leasehold 2-Bed Villa in One of Lombok’s Most Coveted Lo…
$284,307
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Banjar Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Banjar Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Stunning View and Affordable Balinese Villa Sale Leasehold 1 Bedrooms in Munduk Front Tambli…
$150,699
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Canggu – Your Gateway to Bali’s Vibrant Property Ma…
$87,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310…
$750,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310…
$700,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 600 m²
Clarify promotional proposals!
$1,70M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 1 bedroom in Ujung, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ujung, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan villa from a noted developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia ?? Constr…
$150,000
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Air Kuning, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Balinese style villa. Villa surrounded by nature, 5 minutes from Batu Belig bea…
$395,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury villa project is located in the residential and quiet area of Padonan, features …
$231,212
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Unga…
$293,725
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
Unique villas in the picturesque Bukit area of ​​Bali. These villas are an excellent investm…
$318,873
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 220,000 Leasehold Until 2053 Completion Date: January 2025 Nestled in the ser…
$220,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exquisite Modern Leasehold 4-Bed Villa in Canggu – A Harmonious Blend of Luxury & Nature Pr…
Price on request
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 450 m²
This magnificent villa is located in the picturesque area of ​​the Pandava on the Bukit, Bal…
$1,43M
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Tropical Modern 1-Bedroom Villa in Prime Canggu Area – Walk to Cafes, Close to the Beaches, …
$140,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Beautifully Designed Uluwatu Villa with Private Jacuzzi and Close to Savaya Beach Club Pric…
$189,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stylish Tropical Modern Villa in Seminyak with Elegant Open-Plan Design Priced at USD 235,0…
$235,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 15.40% and re-sale profits of $39,000 prior to comp…
$260,910
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$268,020
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 235 m²
We present you a unique complex of luxurious villas on the ocean in the transpower, one of t…
$693,722
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Luxury in Bali: Own a Contemporary Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft Today. Price at US…
$138,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Kantor Desa Sepakek, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kantor Desa Sepakek, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Exclusive Off-Plan Luxury Leasehold 1-Bed Villa in Kuta, Lombok – Modern Design with Rooftop…
$180,800
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Live the Bali Dream: Modern Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Umalas with Pool and Gym Access P…
$190,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English

