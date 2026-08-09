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Villas for sale in Ubud, Indonesia

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65 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 278 m²
An exciting opportunity to purchase 2 x two-story villa sister villas nestled amidst the lus…
$227,530
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Boutique villa complex in Ubud The complex is surrounded by the jungle, with views of the…
$146,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey villa with 4 bedrooms in the heart of Ubud (Bali)Bamboolina Villa Ubud is a mod…
$590,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
TekceTekce
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$159,000
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be checked on the dat…
$195,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Villa 2 rooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
$255,000
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Villa 3 rooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
$255,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Set amidst the lush jungle landscapes of Penestanan, Re Villas Ubud 2 is a boutique collecti…
$249,000
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Villa 3 rooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
$255,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
AN ARCHITECTURAL GEM IN BALI’S LUSH JUNGLE Experience Twin House, a unique masterpiece of co…
$1,43M
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English
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years. Financial adva…
$140,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
An exceptional 1‑bedroom villa in Lodtunduh, Ubud, offering elevated jungle views and a priv…
$198,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with 3 bedrooms in the center of Ubud, Bali!This stylish two-storey villa is lo…
$530,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the heart of picturesque nature.Unique 4-storey designer villa with turnkey finishi…
$545,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 rooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
$215,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be specified on the d…
$127,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$225,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Set amidst the lush jungle landscapes of Penestanan, Re Villas Ubud 2 is a boutique collecti…
$249,000
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 930 m²
Private Jungle-View Villa Near Ubud with Infinity Pool, Sauna & Spacious Design Tucked into …
$1,35M
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Set amidst the lush jungle landscapes of Penestanan, Re Villas Ubud 2 is a boutique collecti…
$255,000
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be specified on the d…
$357,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for sale in LOYO Villas Ubud, BaliLuxury villas for sale in a unique complex of 5 vil…
$300,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for sale in LOYO Villas Ubud, BaliLuxury villas for sale in a unique complex of 5 vil…
$240,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a modern 3-bedroom villa with a large plot and land for the view, so that the magica…
$349,200
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Cube is a designer villa in the prime area of Ubud with a usable rooftop terrace overl…
$400,000
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Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Jungle Flower Villas complexA complex of 10 villas with a unique design and own restaurant.T…
$280,000
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Set amidst the lush jungle landscapes of Penestanan, Re Villas Ubud 2 is a boutique collecti…
$249,000
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Exclusive Vibe Villa for Lease in Gianyar – Sunrise, Beachfront & Rice Field Views Located n…
$194,700
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be specified on the d…
$390,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be checked on the dat…
$399,000
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
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