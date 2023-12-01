Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Jimbaran
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Jimbaran, Indonesia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa in ASAI Viliage with pool and 2 bedrooms. The modern concept of the interio…
€431,128
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir