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Villas for sale in Jimbaran, Indonesia

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11 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
TAVA Villas & Suites is a luxury complex in Jimbaran, Bali!Modern villas with private pools …
$210,586
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
We will help you choose a property for FREE, we will organize a safe deal with the developer…
$209,177
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Modern design, very comfortable, and well maintained. Located in a premium residential clust…
$165,200
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 4 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Exclusive 3-storey villa with spectacular views of the city, ocean, airport, and toll road. …
$200,600
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Tucked away in the peaceful residential Puri Gading in Jimbaran, this modern minimalist vill…
$140,300
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 1 bedroom in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
TAVA Villas & Suites is a luxury complex in Jimbaran, Bali!Modern villas with private pools …
$119,026
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern villa in Uluwatu - prestigious property Freehold in Bali!This new villa is locate…
$215,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with private pool.Modern villa in the popular area of ​​Bingin. The villa can be custo…
$373,299
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Private Luxury Villa in Jimbaran with Wellness Features – Ideal for Families or InvestorsWel…
$711,200
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Experience the perfect blend of serene sunsets and relaxed island living in Jimbaran, one of…
$159,300
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 1
TAVA Villas & Suites is a luxury complex in Jimbaran, Bali!Modern villas with private pools …
$302,145
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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