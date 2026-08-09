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Villas for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

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47 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$450,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Beautiful Minimalist Villa for Sale in Ungasan, Jimbaran • 11 minutes to Melasti Beach, Unga…
$146,025
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Green Village – comfort+ resort complex in the heart of Nusa Dua, BaliGreen Village is a mod…
$168,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 425 m²
Features : Tanjung Benoa Beach House – Seaside Tranquility with Modern Flair Land Size: 425 …
$944,000
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bed…
$105,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from…
$90,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Located in a premium residential cluster highly sought after by foreign residents and expatr…
$162,250
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa in Bukit, Nusa Dua, Bali. Located in a premium residential complex wi…
$766,000
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Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
🔥 SMART-виллвсего в 700 🏡 30 стил📐 💵 🔸 🔸 ✅ 2 вилл✅ Скияка 2%✅ — всего 20% 📌 🎯 •4 ресторана и 2 • •
$95,000
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 242 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, part of the premium OCEANIQ 2 complex. Spacious 242 m…
$838,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
🔥 Buy Villa 1BR+ROOFTOP (75 m2) – $178,000! 🔥Exclusive offer - format with a roof terrace in…
$178,000
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, within the premium OCEANIQ 2 complex. Spacious 226 m²…
$799,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 117 m²
Modern 1-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, just 80 meters from the ocean. Located in a premium c…
$545,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
🔥 Buy Villa 1BR on a special price - only $148,000! 🔥There are very few units left – the bes…
$148,000
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$169,900
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
OCEANIQ 2 is a premium villa and apartment complex in Bukit, Nusa Dua, Bali. This modern 4-b…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
Modern 4-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, just 80 meters from the ocean. Located in a premium r…
$1,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Modern 3-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, part of the premium OCEANIQ 2 complex. The property o…
$828,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 1
Green Village – comfort+ resort complex in the heart of Nusa Dua, BaliGreen Village is a mod…
$110,000
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 81 m²
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$169,900
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$110,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 1
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$110,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Comfort+ class villa for living, vacation, or long-term rental in the prestigious Nusa Dua a…
$420,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in a cluster in the prestigious area of Nusa Dua in the south of Bali, …
$220,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bed…
$168,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
Green Village – comfort+ resort complex in the heart of Nusa Dua, BaliGreen Village is a mod…
$420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 117 m²
Modern 1-bedroom villa in Bukit, Bali, located just 80 meters from the ocean. Part of the Oc…
$525,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$214,900
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$178,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$180,000
Leave a request
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