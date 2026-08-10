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Villas for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

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245 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Spacious villa with 5 bedrooms in Balangan district, Jimbaran!Prefabricated villa with 5 bed…
$292,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready-made villas in the Pandawa area!Oasis Villas Pandawa by PRO BALI REAL ESTATE is a func…
$265,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Villa with a smart home system on Bukita - a ready-made facility near the beach of Melastie!…
$330,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach!Melasti Dream Residence is a closed complex of p…
$200,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
From $119,990, this Uluwatu villa investment offers 13–17% projected annual ROI in one of Ba…
$119,990
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Villa in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Villa
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
$932,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa near the Sundays Beach Club and Savaya!A modern two-storey villa in the Bukit area…
$160,600
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Nyala Villas is an exclusive boutique development of just 9 luxury villas nestled above the …
$209,000
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from…
$90,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 1
TAVA Villas & Suites is a luxury complex in Jimbaran, Bali!Modern villas with private pools …
$302,145
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
LUXEVISTA VILLAS – Modern 1-Bedroom Villa with Waterslide, Pandawa / Nusa Dua, Bali Discover…
$150,000
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in the heart of Uluwatu!Furnished!Modern design, pa…
$349,999
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury villa from a reliable developer.The villa is located 600 meters from the sea.Each v…
$326,244
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$168,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Situated inPecatu, Uluwatu, thisbeautifully designed 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom villaoffers a p…
$240,312
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
New stylish villa in Bukit - a profitable investment!Main characteristics:Type: 2-storey mod…
$195,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
🔥 Buy Villa 1BR+ROOFTOP (75 m2) – $178,000! 🔥Exclusive offer - format with a roof terrace in…
$178,000
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in a cozy and quiet area.Profitability up to 15.8%.Villa with a beautiful panoramic vi…
$410,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Located in the heart ofBingin, Uluwatu, one of Bali’s most sought-after destinations, thisch…
$222,456
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villa for long-term residence and investment.Rental yield - up to 15% per annum.Vill…
$1,05M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
🌴 Ramada Nusa Dua - investment art hotel in BaliDiscover a unique opportunity to become a pr…
$169,900
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$169,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Mediterranean villa 3 minutes from the ocean, ready-made rental asset!New designer villa in …
$199,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in a cluster in the prestigious area of Nusa Dua in the south of Bali, …
$220,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
Claro De Luno Villa is a 4-bedroom property located in the Bukit Padang area of Bali. The vi…
$874,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Starting from Rp3,700,000,000 | 98 sqm villas An exceptional opportunity: the only 3-bedroom…
$225,700
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
TAVA Villas & Suites is a luxury complex in Jimbaran, Bali!Modern villas with private pools …
$210,586
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the ocean What is included in th…
$290,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas in Bali (Uluvatu) - an investment in a paradise holiday and a stable income!Fu…
$346,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Modern 2-bedroom villa in Bukit, Nusa Dua, Bali. Located in a prestigious area with develope…
$450,000
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Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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