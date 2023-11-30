Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

20 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€440,698
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
€340,539
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, in the center of Bukit, Bali…
€262,360
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Buki…
€288,596
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
€546,320
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
€455,267
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
€500,793
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€637,373
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
€398,358
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€546,320
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€500,793
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€455,267
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€398,358
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€327,792
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€252,673
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully furnished and decorated designer villa on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 Lo…
€223,081
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa in ASAI Viliage with pool and 2 bedrooms. The modern concept of the interio…
€427,951
Villa 1 bedroom with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€360,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€449,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€990,000
