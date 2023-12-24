Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Bali
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Bali, Indonesia

Villa To archive
Clear all
145 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lodtunduh, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lodtunduh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€138,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,519
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Complex of luxury villas in the protected area in Bukita. Stunning beauty of rocky beaches, …
€500,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Exclusive villa complex in Canggu, Berawa. 7 minutes to Berawa Beach. private pool hookah b…
€225,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
€367,297
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€317,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
€290,210
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€396,771
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€634,834
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 263 m²
The villa is a home located in the picturesque area of ​​Berawa, just a few minutes' walk fr…
€820,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Luxury villa in Berawa within walking distance from the ocean. An ideal place where everythi…
€850,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 6 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 465 m²
€1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 309 m²
We present to you a unique complex of luxury villas on the oceanfront in Pererenan, one of t…
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 420 m²
Luxurious single-storey villa complex with views of the jungle and rice fields, as well as a…
€300,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 263 m²
Luxurious complex of 17 villas in the heart of Canggu, Batu Bolong. This unique complex prov…
€595,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
The villa complex is located in Changgu, a 3-minute drive from the beach, a 1-minute walk fr…
€575,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 274 m²
Luxury oceanfront villas in Pererenan, one of the most picturesque areas of Canggu. 7 villas…
€650,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
We present to you a unique complex of luxury villas on the oceanfront in Pererenan, one of t…
€700,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer a villa with a swi…
€247,423
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 315 m²
€290,210
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€263,003
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
€253,934
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
€419,444
Leave a request
Villa in Bali, Indonesia
Villa
Bali, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
€104,275
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
€299,279
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€308,348
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
The complex of villas is built with the concept of : "Live, work, rest". Developed infrastru…
€225,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Ubud is the leader in the number of five-star hotels in Bali. This area is one of the most p…
€199,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Ubud is the leader in the number of five-star hotels in Bali. This area is one of the most p…
€329,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Villa in the complex in Ubud. Here is everything for a comfortable life, development and edu…
€100,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir