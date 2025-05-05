Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Ubud
68
Villa Delete
Clear all
84 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Elegant Leasehold 1-Bedroom Villa in Ubud – An Affordable Luxury Property in Bali’s Enchanti…
$149,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
A complex of 5 villas situated on the edge of a jungle slope. Each villa has a terrace with …
$163,118
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
$405,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your serene riverside haven in Ubud. This leasehold Riverside Villa is a unique cha…
$295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
Clarify promotional proposals !!
$130,179
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Twins is a modern villa with infinity with a pool and a panoramine view of the jungle.…
$350,000
Leave a request
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
The project consists of 110 villas, spread out among the tropical jungle nature. 4.1 hectare…
$138,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Fully furnished villas in Ubud with a view and a private pool. The villas will be turnkey, r…
$190,945
Leave a request
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 96 m²
A luxurious one -story Will with a view of the jungle and rice fields, as well as a landscap…
$312,174
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Bamboo Art-Inspired Villa – Adjustable 2-3 Bedrooms, Leasehold 31 Years Priced at IDR …
$283,665
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
110 villas and 8,000 square meters of family infrastructure in Ubud. For children: a kinderg…
$203,514
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Bamboo Art Style Villa – Adjustable 2-3 Bedrooms, 31-Year Leasehold Priced at IDR 4,43…
$273,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 80 m²
A unique complex of premium villas in a beautiful location of Ubud, offering five luxurious …
$228,447
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 236 m²
A ultramodern complex in the center of a traditional Ubud, which occupies an area of ​​3 hec…
$478,787
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 117 m²
The complex consists of 10 villas located among picturesque rice terraces just 5 minutes fro…
$276,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Bali. REALESTATE.HAPPY🌏 🇮🇩ELITE VILLA complex of cascading type in Ubuda from the developer …
$420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa Sanraise is a villa in Ubud in a convenient location with a constant view of rice fiel…
$280,000
Leave a request
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 56 m²
The complex offers 29 stylish villas with 1 and 2 bedrooms, with an area of ​​56 to 131 m ²,…
$123,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas are perfect for families. The project includes a play area for children in each villa…
$143,928
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to a slice of paradise in the heart of Ubud, Bali. This stunning off-plan villa, ava…
$300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Petulu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Petulu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with panoramic views of the jungle and sunset.ROI – 17%., payback in 6 years. Annual p…
$405,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Lifestyle Awaits: Blend Tranquility with Vibrant Community Life Price at USD 270,000 u…
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Ubud’s Tranquil Retreat: A Modern Spacious Tropical Villa with Rice Field Views Price: Star…
$262,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 507 m²
Golden Pearl is a masterpiece of bionic architecture, located in the cultural center of the …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Comfortably nestled in the heart of Bali, Ubud offers tranquil pathways, a children's playgr…
$331,770
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sayan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sayan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled amidst the verdant embrace of Sayan-Ubud, this two-bedroom villa is a portrait of mo…
$260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Bali. REALESTATE.HAPPY🌏 🇮🇩ELITE VILLA complex of cascading type in Ubuda from the developer …
$390,001
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Singakerta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Singakerta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Location-   Prestigious area - Bali, Ubud, Giananyar.     ⚙ Readiness   - December 2024 …
$290,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be specified on the d…
$560,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud District, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud District, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Jungle Flower Villas is a unique complex of 10 villas located in the heart of Bali, in Ubud.…
$390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Ubud District, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go