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Villas for sale in Sanur, Indonesia

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This modern tropical villa in Sanur sits on 200m² of land with a 185m² two-story building, o…
$235,600
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 312 m²
Combining the warm, earthy tones of Mediterranean design with practical modern comforts, thi…
$115,900
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Steps away from all the facilities that Sanur has to offer and a mere 1 kilometres to Mertas…
$222,677
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