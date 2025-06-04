Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in a peaceful corner of Sanur, this newly built villa offers a rare blend of privacy…
$415,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Invest Smart: Luxurious Sanur Leasehold 1-Bed Villa with Incredible Rental Potential Price …
$169,000
Villa in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa
Sanur, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
Will & mdash complex; This is the embodiment of true luxury and comfort in the center of the…
$188,469
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful Bali Villa for Sale: Modern, Furnished & Close to Beaches and Amenities Priced at…
$269,180
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$350,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$290,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Sanur Luxury Villa for Sale – 1-Bedroom, Leasehold, and Prime Investment Potential Priced a…
$203,258
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$225,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer to buy a villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia ?? The…
$80,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Citadel is a fortress city located on a rock, 7 minutes drive from Bali's best beach. Luxuri…
$735,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Nestled in the heart of the serene coastal town of Sanur, this meticulously designed 2-bedro…
$302,979
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime Location in Sanur: Walking Distance to Sanur Beach Price at IDR 3,750,000,000 until 2…
$229,667
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$973,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
New villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia ?? Construction was …
$100,000
