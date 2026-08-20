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Villas for sale in Kuta, Indonesia

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13 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
From $550,000, this Seminyak villa investment offers up to 18% projected annual ROI — two be…
$550,000
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Agency
Nest Invest Global
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Located in the outskirts of Seminyak, these off-plan villas represent an exceptional opportu…
$198,250
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Prices in the project start from $245,000 The project consists of 18 two and three bedroo…
$245,000
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in Legian, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villas for living and rental!MINORI Boutique Complex is an exclusive project in Semi…
$515,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique opportunity to purchase the most advantageous two bedroom villa FREEHOLD on the islan…
$197,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 937 m²
Recently renovated in 2023, this single storey villa with its Pondok Wisata (rental license)…
$152,500
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready 3-bedroom villa in the Seminyak area!Casa Amadeo by Kaluna Development is a modern two…
$290,400
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Quick Sale! Exclusive Semi-Villa in South Kuta (Freehold) Tamblingan Lake, Strategic and Pre…
$147,500
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Features : 4 Spacious Bedrooms with En-suite Bathrooms (with Bathtubs) Master Bedroom on the…
$700,000
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Prices in the project range from 230,000 € to 350,000 €.  A luxury resort complex aimed a…
$379,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kedonganan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
A special villa for connoisseurs The living room has a stunning view of the ocean. The villa…
$574,015
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Villa in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa
Seminyak, Indonesia
These 4 villas embody the elegance of Mediterranean tropical design, providing harmonious an…
$249,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Leasehold 25 years 2 bedroom modern villas as part of ARYA KUTA RESIDENCE, situate…
$189,000
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