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Villas for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

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28 properties total found
Villa in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
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Villa
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
The villas are located in a promising part of South Lombok, combining natural authenticity, …
$53,000
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
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Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This Sumbawa property investment represents the strongest value proposition in the resort — …
$114,990
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Lombok freehold boutique villas opportunity in one of Southeast Asia's most exciting emergin…
$179,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Luxury freehold boutique villas Lombok opportunity in one of Southeast Asia's most exciting …
$129,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This Sumbawa luxury villa represents the flagship offering in one of Indonesia's most extrao…
$164,990
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
This Lombok property investment represents the strongest value proposition on one of Southea…
$229,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Freehold Lombok luxury villas, opportunity at one of the most accessible entry points in Sou…
$85,000
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Villa in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This Sumbawa glamping villa investment offers the most unique and distinctive rental proposi…
$79,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This Lombok villa investment places you on one of Southeast Asia's most extraordinary beachf…
$139,990
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
This Lombok luxury villa represents the flagship offering on one of Southeast Asia's most ex…
$339,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Sumbawa investment villa places you on one of Indonesia's most extraordinary beachfront clif…
$89,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Lombok luxury freehold boutique villa opportunity unlike anything else in Southeast Asia. Th…
$69,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Finished 1 bedroom single storey villa with a total plot size from 200 sqm. FREEHOLD, ideal …
$167,500
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique opportunity to purchase the most advantageous two bedroom villa FREEHOLD on the islan…
$197,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Prices in the project range from 230,000 € to 350,000 €.  A luxury resort complex aimed a…
$379,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Prices in the project start from $245,000 The project consists of 18 two and three bedroo…
$245,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Gili Air, one of Indonesia’s most charming islands, offers a unique escape where bicycles an…
$213,500
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
For sale is a chic two bedroom villa with private pool in the middle of the turquoise sea, s…
$700,100
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Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 1
Discover a spacious 242m2 villa with private pool, tropical garden, fully furnished just 250…
$250,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a luxurious two-bedroom villa reflecting the essence of Mediterranean Greek styl…
$386,665
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Villa 1 bedroom in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Escape to Paradise and Unleash Your Inner Surfer Discover the ultimate luxury surf villas, w…
$226,676
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale is a chic one bedroom villa with a lagoon-like pool in the middle of the turquoise …
$406,050
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Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

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