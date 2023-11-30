Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. West Nusa Tenggara
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Villa To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
 It is a fortress city located on a rock, 7 minutes drive from the best Bali beach. Luxury p…
€446,161
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bugbug, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bugbug, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 213 m²
€1,73M
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with surveillance security system in Balai Desa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with surveillance security system
Balai Desa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€131,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€204,870
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€264,055
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€318,687
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€886,404
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€1,73M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mataram, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mataram, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€126,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Sengkol, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Sengkol, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€71,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sengkol, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sengkol, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€279,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€179,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 372 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Kabupaten Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
€95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pandak Bandung, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pandak Bandung, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Area 830 m²
DHARMA RESIDENCE 5-bedroom villa is a true art of architecture created by masters of their c…
€1,69M
Leave a request

Properties features in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir