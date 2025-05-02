Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bukit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Bukit, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
52 properties total found
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 550 m²
luxurious villa in Bukita — A unique combination of industrial aesthetics and charm. villa…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
Unique villas in the picturesque Bukit area of ​​Bali. These villas are an excellent investm…
$318,873
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 102 m²
Cozy two-storey villas located on the picturesque Bukit Peninsula, a 10-minute drive from th…
$237,965
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 48 m²
A unique complex with its own 5* infrastructure in Bukit.The complex includes 7 villas and g…
$161,817
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Claim Paradise Today: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villas at Jaw-Dropping Prices in Jimbaran Priced …
$159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury Ocean-View Apartment in Prestigious Pandawa – 1 Bedrooms with Resort-Style Amenities …
$115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 63 m²
Complex of villas near Balangan beach.Bukit Peninsula in Bali — it is an ideal location for …
$209,410
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
this is a fortress city located on a rock, 7 minutes drive from Bali's best beach. Luxurious…
$490,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
4b villa complex with direct ocean view Launch of a new unique project - a complex of 6 vill…
$497,031
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
The complex offers a unique combination of natural excellence and architectural mastery.The …
$187,993
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
The residential complex is a unique combination of luxury and convenience, located in close …
$185,614
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villa 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located i…
$266,267
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 59 m²
A complex of 10 stylish villas in Bukita combines comfort and nature, creates an atmosphere …
$128,502
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 42 m²
The Will Complex is a unique combination of modern technologies, minimalist design and solit…
$118,984
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The fortress city, located on a cliff, is a 7-minute drive to the best beach of Bali - Melas…
$705,247
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Elegant villa 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located i…
$273,175
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Tropical Villa in Serene Pandawa – 2 Bedrooms with Ocean & Sunset Views Price: USD 2…
$245,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located just 7 minutes from the iconic Pandawa Beach, this brand-new 1-bedroom villa blends …
$199,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning Villa next to Melasti Beach Luxury residences near Melasti Beach, in Bukit. A compl…
$479,759
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Relax and Rejuvenate: Modern Comforts in Scenic Pandawa Price at USD 139,000 until 2054 wit…
$139,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique conceptual designed villa behind historical world-famous statue GWK. Land lease agre…
$470,164
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 97 m²
Discover a luxurious lifestyle in the new premium residential complex, located on the ocean …
$199,892
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Perfect Getaway: Modern Design in Bali’s Tranquil Pandawa Area Price at USD 135,000 until 2…
$135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
An exclusive villa with a private pool in a top location of Bukit, Melasti.This villa offers…
$299,837
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant villas 500 meters from Bali's most beautiful white sand beach. The villa is located …
$280,660
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 285 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms and sauna – This is an ideal choice for those who are looking for a ho…
$599,673
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Affordable Luxury in Jimbaran: Secure Your Future Home in Bali Today Price at USD 128,000 u…
$128,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Simpang Tiga Redelong, Indonesia
Villa
Simpang Tiga Redelong, Indonesia
Proposal for Investors🚨My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need t…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
A complex of designer villas in Mid-Century style with panoramic glazing next to the GWK sta…
$129,535
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Serene Sanctuary: Affordable Villa Perfect for Personal Use or Rentals Price at USD 125,000…
$125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go