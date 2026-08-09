Villas for sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

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Villas in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

;
Municipality of Tanagra
4
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
4
Municipality of Orchomenos
4
Municipal Unit of Akrefnia
4
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9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$818,915
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
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Languages
English
Villa 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 460 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Dilesi, Greece
Villa
Dilesi, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 335 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 298 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one shower WC,…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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