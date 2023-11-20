Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Municipality of Thiva
9
Municipal Unit of Thebes
8
Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra
7
Municipal Unit of Arachovis
7
Municipality of Tanagra
6
Municipal Format Unit
4
24 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€145,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€195,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
€285,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
€235,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ambelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€367,500
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€180,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
€425,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadi huts, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadi huts, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€190,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadi huts, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadi huts, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€150,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€277,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€450,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadia, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
€160,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Livadia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Livadia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 126 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd …
€110,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Livadi huts, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Livadi huts, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€450,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€690,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€250,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€2,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
€700,000
3 room cottage with fridge, with furnishings in Salt, Greece
3 room cottage with fridge, with furnishings
Salt, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 102 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms…
€220,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€130,000
Property types in Regional Unit of Boeotia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
