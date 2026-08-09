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Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

;
Municipality of Tanagra
11
Municipality of Thiva
7
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
9
Demotike Enoteta Plataion
6
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29 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$426,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 130 square meters in central Greece. The cottage c…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$818,915
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom townthouse in Dilesi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 460 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Dilesi, Greece
Villa
Dilesi, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 335 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Cottage 1 bedroom in Inofyta, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Inofyta, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of one b…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage
Melissochori, Greece
Area 315 m²
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Area 170 m²
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Arachova, Greece
Cottage
Arachova, Greece
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 420 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is uni…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Area 270 m²
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mouriki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mouriki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 298 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one shower WC,…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 299 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 299 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$433,910
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Livadia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Livadia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of Boeotia

houses

Properties features in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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