Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece

€122,000
About the complex

We offer furnished studios.

The residence features a laundry and a gym.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • LED lighting
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the center of Piraeus, a couple of steps from a metro station.

  • Theatre - 240 meters
  • Metro station - 250 meters
  • University - 550 meters
  • Shops - 100 meters
  • Port - 750 meters
