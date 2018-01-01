Complex of furnished apartments at 750 meters from the port, in the center of Piraeus, Greece

The new residential complex includes 9 apartments and 4 duplexes. The apartments have from 1 to 3 bedrooms, covered verandas, a storage room and a parking space on the basement floor.
Facilities and equipment in the house
panoramic windows with double glazing
parquet floors
equipped kitchen and bathrooms
built-in wardrobes
air ventilation system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Alimos is a prestigious coastal area with sandy beaches, numerous restaurants, bars and parks. Athens Airport can be reached in 40 minutes by car. The center of Athens can be reached by metro, tram, bus.
We offer duplex apartments with private gardens and swimming pools.
Completion - autumn of 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
LED lighting
Underfloor heating
Solar water heater
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pharmacy - 500 meters
Supermarket - 1.4 km
Primary school - 400 meters
Park - 1.2 km
We offer apartments with large balconies, parking spaces, and storerooms.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Aluminium windows
Security door
Autonomous gas heating
Electric roller blinds
High-speed Internet
Pre-installation for alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the prestigious residential suburb of Athens - Melissia.
Private schools - 1.3 km
Shopping mall - 3.8 km
Tennis club - 800 meters
Hospital - 500 meters
Athens - 15 km
Pireus - 25 km
Vouliagmeni - 36 km
Airport - 25 km