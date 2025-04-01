Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Fodele, Greece

Villa 3 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in District of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (151sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in District of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (163sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$614,969
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with First Coastline in Fodele, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with Sea view, with Mountain view, with First Coastline
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (138sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$524,564
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in Fodele, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (150sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,01M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in District of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (156sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$998,668
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view in District of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Mountain view
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor -1/2
Offered For Sale: Charming Villa in the Heraklion Prefecture, Crete!This distinctive villa s…
$520,888
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

