Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Elea
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Elea, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in District of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Elea, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes