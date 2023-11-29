Villas for sale in Municipality of Chersonisos, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 151m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
€690,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 147m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
€710,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in District of Chersonissos, Greece
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale are two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate 2 bed…
€380,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

