Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Topiros
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipality of Topiros, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Avato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Avato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, two detached houses on a plot of land with a total area of 130 sq. m. (80 sq. m. +…
€110,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room house with Bedrooms in Vaniano, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Vaniano, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 2
Xanthi, Lefki: Luxurious Detached House of 245 sq.m. in 12000sq.m. plot, with central heatin…
€190,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Topiros, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir