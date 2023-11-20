Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Kefallinia, Greece

Townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Germenata, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Germenata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three houses under construction on the island of Kefalonia. The houses are located…
€700,000
