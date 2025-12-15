  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex MEHRFAMILIENHAUS PROJEKT 63683 ORTENBERG

Residential complex MEHRFAMILIENHAUS PROJEKT 63683 ORTENBERG

Selters, Germany
from
$1,36M
;
4 1
ID: 33135
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Germany
  • State
    Hesse
  • Region
    Wetteraukreis
  • Village
    Selters

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Deutsch Deutsch

ISB GLOBAL Immobilien & BAUTRGER

PREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANY
MOREFAMILIES IN CENTRAL LAGE

OBJECTS
On Mount 6
63697 Ortenberg Selters
Germany

PROJECTS
This project is aimed at national and international investors who want to invest in Germany in the long term and achieve stable rental income
International investors have the opportunity to apply for a legal residence permit in Germany through this real estate investment
A guarantee for the residence permit is expressly not given as this depends on the competent authorities
The accompaniment by experienced business lawyers Notar and lawyer is included in the Full Service

SITUATION AND STANDORIES
Ortenberg Selters is a central and coveted location with high value
The property is about 1 6 km from the city centre
About 5 kilometres from Büdingen and Altenstadt
Very good motorway connection
Frankfurt am Main and Gießen quickly accessible
Historic old buildings in the environment high demand for modern new buildings
Clean air much green short paths to schools kindergartens Doctors Shopping Cafés Sports facilities Outdoor pool and cultural facilities

PRINCIPLES AND PRINCIPLES
Land size approx. 324 square meters
Central location in Ortenberg Selters
Mixed area possible Commercial on the ground floor optional
Very high demand for modern apartments

PLANTS
Existing building is under construction
Pre-request is made for investors
Building permit is not yet available
Deviations within the framework of the later building permit are possible and are compensated for over the square meter price

PROTECTION
Multi-family house with a total of 4 accommodation units
2 semi-detached houses each 2 apartments per half
Living area per unit approx. 62 square meters
Optional attic apartment after construction Novelle 2025 is not included in base calculation
No cellar construction required
No staircase necessary
Cost-efficient and area-optimized planning

TECHNICAL AND EQUIPMENT
Energy-efficient design according to current standard
Heat pumping
Solar system on the roof
High quality insulation and seals
Modern windows with multiple glazing

MIETS AND ERTAIN
Total area 4 × 62 m2 = 248 m2
Average cold rental 17 Euro per square meter

248 m2 × 17 € = 4.216 € per month
Annual rental income apartments 4.216 € × 12 = 50.592 €

5 pitches × 50 € per month = 250 € per month
Annual rental income Parking 250 € × 12 = 3,000 €

Total revenue per year 50.592 € + 3,000 € = 53.592 €

FINANCIAL NUMBERS
Turnkey fixed price 4,500 € per square meter of living area
Includes property demolition permit planning approval construction design technology heat pump solar panels seals all A to Z

Total investment volume 1.116.000 €
Gross return 53.592 € ÷ 1.116.000 € ≅8.8%
Estimated market value after completion approx. 1.320.000 €
Investor can sell units individually or completely
Sales price per m2 after completion 5.500 €

PAYMENT PLAN
Payment by progress
No unnecessary capital retention

1 Land purchase and land register entry
2 demolition and development
3 Raw construction of floors
4 roof and building envelope
5 Interior design and technology
6 closing rate 5 percent on hand

FULL SERVICE FOR INVESTMENT
Project management by ISB Global Bauträger
Architects and designers
Support by business lawyers
Notary and legal accompaniment
House management and tenant care on request

LEGAL NOTICE
All information is based on the current state of planning
Changes by authorities are possible
All figures represent calculations and are non-binding
This Exposé is not a contract offer
All services and services are provided according to the wishes of investors
Residence permit for international investors is allowed after statutory audit
All data are carefully researched but without guarantee

Location on the map

Selters, Germany
Back
