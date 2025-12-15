Residential complex MEHRFAMILIENHAUS PROJEKT 63683 ORTENBERG

ISB GLOBAL Immobilien & BAUTRGER

PREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANY

MOREFAMILIES IN CENTRAL LAGE

OBJECTS

On Mount 6

63697 Ortenberg Selters

Germany

PROJECTS

This project is aimed at national and international investors who want to invest in Germany in the long term and achieve stable rental income

International investors have the opportunity to apply for a legal residence permit in Germany through this real estate investment

A guarantee for the residence permit is expressly not given as this depends on the competent authorities

The accompaniment by experienced business lawyers Notar and lawyer is included in the Full Service

SITUATION AND STANDORIES

Ortenberg Selters is a central and coveted location with high value

The property is about 1 6 km from the city centre

About 5 kilometres from Büdingen and Altenstadt

Very good motorway connection

Frankfurt am Main and Gießen quickly accessible

Historic old buildings in the environment high demand for modern new buildings

Clean air much green short paths to schools kindergartens Doctors Shopping Cafés Sports facilities Outdoor pool and cultural facilities

PRINCIPLES AND PRINCIPLES

Land size approx. 324 square meters

Central location in Ortenberg Selters

Mixed area possible Commercial on the ground floor optional

Very high demand for modern apartments

PLANTS

Existing building is under construction

Pre-request is made for investors

Building permit is not yet available

Deviations within the framework of the later building permit are possible and are compensated for over the square meter price

PROTECTION

Multi-family house with a total of 4 accommodation units

2 semi-detached houses each 2 apartments per half

Living area per unit approx. 62 square meters

Optional attic apartment after construction Novelle 2025 is not included in base calculation

No cellar construction required

No staircase necessary

Cost-efficient and area-optimized planning

TECHNICAL AND EQUIPMENT

Energy-efficient design according to current standard

Heat pumping

Solar system on the roof

High quality insulation and seals

Modern windows with multiple glazing

MIETS AND ERTAIN

Total area 4 × 62 m2 = 248 m2

Average cold rental 17 Euro per square meter

Apartments

248 m2 × 17 € = 4.216 € per month

Annual rental income apartments 4.216 € × 12 = 50.592 €

Parking

5 pitches × 50 € per month = 250 € per month

Annual rental income Parking 250 € × 12 = 3,000 €

Total revenue per year 50.592 € + 3,000 € = 53.592 €

FINANCIAL NUMBERS

Turnkey fixed price 4,500 € per square meter of living area

Includes property demolition permit planning approval construction design technology heat pump solar panels seals all A to Z

Total investment volume 1.116.000 €

Gross return 53.592 € ÷ 1.116.000 € ≅8.8%

Estimated market value after completion approx. 1.320.000 €

Investor can sell units individually or completely

Sales price per m2 after completion 5.500 €

PAYMENT PLAN

Payment by progress

No unnecessary capital retention

1 Land purchase and land register entry

2 demolition and development

3 Raw construction of floors

4 roof and building envelope

5 Interior design and technology

6 closing rate 5 percent on hand

FULL SERVICE FOR INVESTMENT

Project management by ISB Global Bauträger

Architects and designers

Support by business lawyers

Notary and legal accompaniment

House management and tenant care on request

LEGAL NOTICE

All information is based on the current state of planning

Changes by authorities are possible

All figures represent calculations and are non-binding

This Exposé is not a contract offer

All services and services are provided according to the wishes of investors

Residence permit for international investors is allowed after statutory audit

All data are carefully researched but without guarantee