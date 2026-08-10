Apartments for sale in Kreis Mettmann, Germany

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Apartments in Kreis Mettmann, Germany

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Erkrath
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7 properties total found
4 room apartment in Velbert, Germany
4 room apartment
Velbert, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
$498,497
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Mettmann, Germany
1 room apartment
Mettmann, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/11
Apartment for sale in Mettmann. The house was built in 1972, the apartment area is 36 m2.…
$75,249
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2 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
2 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment for sale in 40699 Erkrath. Apartment area 64 m2. Year of construction: 1975.…
$236,431
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Haan, Germany
2 room apartment
Haan, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/8
Apartment for sale in Haan. Year of construction 1970 / 2023 renovation. apartment are…
$184,846
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1 room apartment in Haan, Germany
1 room apartment
Haan, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
year of construction 1970 / 2023 refurbishment apartment area 53 m2 there is a balcony…
$187,883
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
2 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
2 large and beautiful lakes nearby! Area of ​​the apartment is 64 m2 Year of construct…
$240,316
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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1 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
1 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
Full description:flat sanitized in 2023quarterHigh floor 1 floor (EG)rooms - 1Hausgeld: 127 Euro
$87,388
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

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