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Offices for sale in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

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сommercial properties
17
shops
7
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4 properties total found
Office 360 m² in Stuttgart, Germany
Office 360 m²
Stuttgart, Germany
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
To purchase are offered office space on the 1st floor in the new building - a branch of the …
$1,73M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 2 400 m² in Hohenweg, Germany
Office 2 400 m²
Hohenweg, Germany
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial building ( ) shopping and office space with long-term rental agreements on one of…
$16,37M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 360 m² in Stuttgart, Germany
Office 360 m²
Stuttgart, Germany
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Office space on the 1st floor in a new building - a branch of a famous bank is offered for p…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Office 2 400 m² in Hohenweg, Germany
Office 2 400 m²
Hohenweg, Germany
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial building (shopping and office space) with long lease agreements on one of the cen…
$16,50M
Leave a request
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