Moma Liv is a modern development company offering high-quality residential real estate. The apartments are designed for maximum comfort and convenience, combining unique architectural solutions with innovative construction technologies.
Moma Liv residential complexes include:
• Spacious and functional apartment layouts.
• Modern engineering systems ensuring energy efficiency and eco-friendliness.
• Well-developed internal infrastructure: children’s playgrounds, sports areas, relaxation zones, and walking paths.
• A secure territory with surveillance systems and 24/7 security services.
• Underground parking spaces for residents’ convenience.
• Common areas with unique designs: stylish lobbies, cozy waiting areas, and coworking spaces.
• A modern fitness center for an active lifestyle.
• A SPA area for relaxation and rejuvenation, including saunas and swimming pools.
• Convenient proximity to shops, cafes, and other essential infrastructure.
Moma Liv creates unique spaces that ensure comfort and quality of life for modern residents.