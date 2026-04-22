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Moma liv

Georgia, Tbilisi
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 4 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.momaliv.ge/
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the developer

Moma Liv is a modern development company offering high-quality residential real estate. The apartments are designed for maximum comfort and convenience, combining unique architectural solutions with innovative construction technologies.

 

Moma Liv residential complexes include:

• Spacious and functional apartment layouts.

• Modern engineering systems ensuring energy efficiency and eco-friendliness.

• Well-developed internal infrastructure: children’s playgrounds, sports areas, relaxation zones, and walking paths.

• A secure territory with surveillance systems and 24/7 security services.

• Underground parking spaces for residents’ convenience.

• Common areas with unique designs: stylish lobbies, cozy waiting areas, and coworking spaces.

• A modern fitness center for an active lifestyle.

• A SPA area for relaxation and rejuvenation, including saunas and swimming pools.

• Convenient proximity to shops, cafes, and other essential infrastructure.

 

Moma Liv creates unique spaces that ensure comfort and quality of life for modern residents.

My partners
1 agent 1 agency
Our agents in Georgia
Andrei Kriksman
Andrei Kriksman
1 property
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