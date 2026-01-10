Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental flats and apartments in Batumi, Georgia

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment with a view of the Square of EuropePersimmon | Europe Square - Historic City Cente…
$105
per night
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartments in Marriott, Batumi CenterDeluxe apartment on the 13th floor in the Apartment Com…
Price on request
Leave a request
