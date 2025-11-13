Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of offices in Batumi, Georgia

2 properties total found
Office 32 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 32 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 12
$450
per month
Office 25 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 25 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 12
$400
per month
