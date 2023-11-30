Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Land
  4. Autonomous Republic of Adjara

Lands for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Batumi, Georgia
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 4 500 m²
€364,213
Plot of land in Batumi, Georgia
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
Area 495 m²
€160,000
Plot of land in Batumi, Georgia
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
Area 802 m²
Non-agricultural land with commercial premises in the village of Thilnari. Thilnari – is a v…
€72,000
Plot of land in Gonio, Georgia
Plot of land
Gonio, Georgia
Area 1 600 m²
€75,574
Plot of land in Batumi, Georgia
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
Area 1 741 m²
Hello. We offer you a plot of land of 1741 sq. m. Located at the address Batumigoris 13b. Pa…
€163,896
