Terraced Villas for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

17 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
A new villa at the construction stage, in a quiet area on the outskirts of Muzhen, in a mode…
$2,60M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of 2-storey villas with sea views, area 270 square meters.m.located in a closed domain …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa - duplex, located in Ez – the picturesque city of the Cote d'Azur, 15 km fr…
$4,65M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
$1,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
The proven stone-style stone house is ideally located in the heart of Cape Antibes, 200 mete…
$6,51M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Modern villa 2007 - 2008, classic style, with a living area of 370 sq.m. Located on the hill…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Modern comfortable villa, total living area of 300 square meters.m.with amazing sea views. L…
$9,77M
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Turbie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Bordering Monaco, paradise of Golfe Bleu. A rare pearl! This could be the description of thi…
$1,23M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Two-storey luxury villa, living area 450 sq.m., located in a prestigious residence in the ( …
$4,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Rental and sale of a villa in Théoule - sur - Mer with sea and coast views. Villa in a moder…
$2,42M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 3
$10,85M
Properties features in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

