Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Cannes
19
Antibes
14
Grasse
63
Nice
46
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Built on the latest technology with quality materials, a modern villa 20 meters from the bea…
$5,29M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Sale of the house in Villeneuve Luba, in 2 km to the sea, in an elite cottage village with a…
$3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of an exclusive 4-story estate, with a living area of 1,108 sq.m., located in the heart…
$10,75M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
A gratuitous house with an area of 380 sq.m., with a swimming pool and a good plot of land o…
$7,54M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Large villa on the hills of Wilfrans-sur-mer on the Cote d'Azur of France. Divided into 2 ap…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Three-storey villa with a total area of 350 square meters.m and a plot of land of 1,400 squa…
$2,77M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Turbie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Bordering Monaco, paradise of Golfe Bleu. A rare pearl! This could be the description of thi…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
$5,43M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cap dAil, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cap dAil, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
A solid house of 400 sq.m. with panoramic views of the sea and the Mediterranean coast of Fr…
$9,77M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Neo-provencal villa in Saint Paul de Vance - a colorful town on the Cote d'Azur of France. H…
$7,05M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Two-storey atypical villa in the style of bel epoc, with a total area of 450 square meters.m…
$4,38M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Sale of a villa for renovation in Saint-Maxim with beautiful sea views, 100 meters from the …
$5,32M
Leave a request

Properties features in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go