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Castles for sale in Poitiers, France

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3 properties total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
An exceptional castle of the late XIX century in the heart of Poitou, distinguished by a tho…
$2,93M
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Electronic Castle of the XIX century in the valley of the Loire Castles, 15 minutes to the c…
$6,39M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant XVIII century Castle in good living condition, 27 km from Poitiers (airport, TGV).Th…
$2,14M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
DD CO DEDD CO DE
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