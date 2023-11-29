Show property on map Show properties list
Castles for sale in Centre-Loire Valley, France

Castle 17 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 17
Area 1 200 m²
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
€1,65M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
Rooms 23
Area 1 400 m²
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
€3,95M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Orleans, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
Rooms 12
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m ² The castle near Orleans, located on the edge of the Orle…
€2,32M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Blois, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,70M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
Castle of the XIX century, 25km from the Tour, in the famous Loire Valley. Castle with a li…
€1,79M
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,49M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,15M
Castle in La Ville-aux-Dames, France
Castle
La Ville-aux-Dames, France
Area 1 400 m²
ELEGANT 18th-century ZAMOK in the LUAR Valley The former royal hunting residence is an elega…
€3,30M
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
This magnificent 3 * hotel complex is located in a 5.5 hectare wooded park with a 4-hole gol…
€1,25M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 750 m²
A beautiful castle in France near Tours, a 19th century castle on 3.5 hectares of park with …
€1,20M
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 850 m²
The mid 19th century castle is a very beautiful reception area, with four beautiful large sa…
€1,65M
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 700 m²
A beautiful castle with a romantic facade and attractive interiors is located in France, 30 …
€2,62M
Castle with furniture, with garage, with garden in Blois, France
Castle with furniture, with garage, with garden
Blois, France
Area 1 250 m²
The wonderful castle is located between the cities of Bos and Turen, just 185 km from Paris,…
€5,50M
Castle with furniture, with garage, with garden in Chateauroux, France
Castle with furniture, with garage, with garden
Chateauroux, France
Area 300 m²
The beautiful castle is located in a small picturesque valley 340 km south-west of Paris
€1,54M
Castle with furniture, with garden, with heating in Blois, France
Castle with furniture, with garden, with heating
Blois, France
Area 375 m²
Situated between Tour and Orleans just 195 km from Paris, this charming castle is striking …
€1,95M
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Tours, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 080 m²
The luxury castle is located 40 km from the city of Tour, the winemaking centre of the Loir…
€2,31M
Castle 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating in Amboise, France
Castle 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Amboise, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
The magnificent castle is located 220 km from Paris, in one of the most beautiful corners o…
€1,48M
