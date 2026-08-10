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Castles for sale in Bordeaux, France

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3 properties total found
Castle 7 bedrooms in 11, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
11, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 157 m²
Number of floors 3
The castle, set on fire 10 minutes from Bordeaux, French and elegant architecture Square 115…
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 833 m²
Number of floors 2
Castle after renovation, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, study. On the territory of the p…
$2,07M
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Castle 8 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
A Renaissance castle. It's 20 kilometers from Bordeaux. The history of the castle begins in …
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Properties features in Bordeaux, France

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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