Castles for sale in Tours, France

10 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
17
1 200 m²
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
23
1 400 m²
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
€3,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
10
680 m²
3
Castle of the XIX century, 25km from the Tour, in the famous Loire Valley. Castle with a li…
€1,79M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle
Tours, France
1 200 m²
3
€1,49M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
7
450 m²
5
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle
La Ville-aux-Dames, France
1 400 m²
ELEGANT 18th-century ZAMOK in the LUAR Valley The former royal hunting residence is an elega…
€3,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle
Tours, France
This magnificent 3 * hotel complex is located in a 5.5 hectare wooded park with a 4-hole gol…
€1,25M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle
Tours, France
850 m²
The mid 19th century castle is a very beautiful reception area, with four beautiful large sa…
€1,65M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle
Tours, France
700 m²
A beautiful castle with a romantic facade and attractive interiors is located in France, 30 …
€2,62M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Tours, France
10
1 080 m²
The luxury castle is located 40 km from the city of Tour, the winemaking centre of the Loir…
€2,31M
Recommend
Leave a request
