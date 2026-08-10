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Castles for sale in Tours, France

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12 properties total found
Castle 8 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
The unique castle of the XVI century, fully restored, located only 34 km from the city of To…
$2,35M
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Castle 50 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 50 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 50
The Pearl of France: A Castle Not to Be MissedA castle with history and potential is a once-…
$3,68M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 5
Wonderful castle "Sleeping Beauty" in the Loire Valley, 35 km from the Tour.The castle has a…
$1,25M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 700 m²
A beautiful castle with a romantic facade and attractive interiors is located in France, 30 …
$2,78M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 17 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 17
Area 1 200 m²
South Turen CastleCastle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m2Located on the banks of the river Croes…
$1,80M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The castle of the XIX century in excellent condition 15 km from Tours, Loire Valley.The cast…
$1,62M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 9 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
Rooms 23
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 400 m²
CHATEAU in South TurenCastle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m2An impressive and magnificent histor…
$4,31M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 9 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 750 m²
A beautiful castle in France near Tours, a 19th century castle on 3.5 hectares of park with …
$1,19M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 850 m²
The mid 19th century castle is a very beautiful reception area, with four beautiful large sa…
$1,75M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
This magnificent 3 * hotel complex is located in a 5.5 hectare wooded park with a 4-hole gol…
$1,24M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 10 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
The castle of the XIX century, 25 km from Tours, in the famous Loire Valley.The castle with …
$1,92M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle in Rigny Usse, France
Castle
Rigny Usse, France
Area 920 m²
Magnificent castle in the Loire Valley with 4 carefully renovated cottages offering luxuriou…
$2,81M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

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