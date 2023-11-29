Show property on map Show properties list
Castles for sale in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France

3 properties total found
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair in Nizerolles, France
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair
Nizerolles, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Article: ART2547 HISTORICAL CUSTOMS Castle 30 rooms 20 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, orig…
€12,60M
Castle with castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle with castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 2 000 m²
France Rhone-Alpa region, Savoy Castle department overlooking Lake Bourget Fairytale castle …
€8,50M
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Lyon, France
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 620 m²
The castle is ideally located in the town of Le Côte d'Are 30 minutes from Lyon in a charmin…
€1,98M
