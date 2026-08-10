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Castles for sale in Lisieux, France

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5 properties total found
Castle 6 bedrooms in Lisieux, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
An elegant castle. Normandy, 1p20 from Paris, 40min Deauville.Hunting Manoir Louis XV.Living…
$3,14M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 7 bedrooms in Deauville, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Deauville, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Luxury castle of the XIX century with a horse domain ✨Just 2 hours from Paris and 20 minutes…
$6,56M
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Castle 8 bedrooms in Chemin Launay, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Chemin Launay, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
Wetville Castle - Normandy, FranceExceptional Elegance in the Heart of NormandyJust an hour’…
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Castle 5 bedrooms in Deauville, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Deauville, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Near Cote Fleury - Countryside - Beautiful, recently restored, 17th century mansion. Hilly a…
$1,19M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 7 bedrooms in Honfleur, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Honfleur, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Wonderful castle of the XVIII century in excellent condition (full restoration in 2020).Uniq…
$3,77M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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