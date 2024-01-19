Show property on map Show properties list
Castles for sale in New Aquitaine, France

Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 400 m²
€39,00M
Leave a request
Castle 6 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Electronic Castle of the XIX century in the valley of Zamkov Luara, 15min to the center of. …
€5,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский
Castle 54 rooms in Charente, France
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
Rooms 54
Area 1 300 m²
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
€1,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский
Castle 10 bedrooms in Gironde, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 036 m²
€2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Castle of the 18th century in good residential condition, 27km from Poitiers ( airpo…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 700 m²
France Poitou-Charanta region ( New Aquitaine ) Castle with access to the river …
€1,47M
Leave a request
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 450 m²
France Poatu Sharanta region Castle with a park The real Sleeping Beauty …
€1,26M
Leave a request
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 000 m²
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
€3,40M
Leave a request
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 687 m²
France Aquitaine region Napoleon III Castle The hospitable, cozy Napoleon…
€1,34M
Leave a request
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 750 m²
France New Aquitaine region ( Charanta Poitou ) Castle with 11 hectares A…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Castle 7 bedrooms with internet, with fireplace in Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Castle 7 bedrooms with internet, with fireplace
Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 7
Area 540 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Castle 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Dordogne, France
Castle 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Dordogne, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
The magnificent 14th century castle is located in the commune of Riberac in the department o…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Castle with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Dordogne, France
Castle with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Dordogne, France
Area 5 m²
The medieval château is located in Dordoni, France. The 15th century château has 7 bedrooms,…
€3,80M
Leave a request
Castle with furniture, with garden, with heating in Monsegur, France
Castle with furniture, with garden, with heating
Monsegur, France
Area 14 m²
The magnificent Palladio-style castle is next to Monseghur and includes a large number of g…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 15
Area 1 000 m²
The majestic castle is located on the banks of the river in Cognac, France. The 16th century…
€9,45M
Leave a request
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating in Dordogne, France
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Dordogne, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 900 m²
The ancient castle is located in Dordoni, France. The unique castle of the 12th century keep…
€6,20M
Leave a request
Castle 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 13
Area 1 255 m²
The luxury castle, built in 1880, is located on the banks of the Sharanta River, in the town…
€3,95M
Leave a request
Castle 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 255 m²
The exceptional 19th century castle is located in a quiet area of the surprisingly beautiful…
€3,95M
Leave a request
Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Dordogne, France
Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Dordogne, France
Bedrooms 15
Area 1 300 m²
The castle is perfectly located just a few minutes from the main tourist facilities, close t…
€2,99M
Leave a request
Castle 9 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, near infrastructure in Bordeaux, France
Castle 9 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, near infrastructure
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 560 m²
The stunning nineteenth-century castle is 20 km from Bordeaux. The layout of the castle cons…
€1,69M
Leave a request
Castle 43 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 43 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 43
Area 3 200 m²
An impressive 19th century castle with beautiful views of Charanta is located near Cognac, F…
€1,59M
Leave a request
Castle 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Castle 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
The small castle is built in the heart of Cognac Province, among hills and vineyards, locate…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Dordogne, France
Castle 10 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Dordogne, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 855 m²
The luxury chateau is located in Perigyo, Dordonne, France. In the château area of 855 sq.m.…
€960,000
Leave a request

