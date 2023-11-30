Castles for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Show property on map Show properties list
Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
"Castle of Sleeping Beauty" looking in a mirror lake. Perhaps one of the most impressive an…
€9,40M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
GREAT SHOT OR DE FRANS
Price on request
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
  Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 20
Area 800 m²
€14,80M
Castle 35 rooms in Orly, France
Castle 35 rooms
Orly, France
Rooms 35
Area 1 700 m²
HISTORY CUSTOMS IN THE EL DE FRANC Castle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m ² Ile de France. Loc…
€12,50M
Castle in Versailles, France
Castle
Versailles, France
Area 1 100 m²
Versailles, 30 minutes from Paris (19 km) The historic castle of the early 19th century in t…
€9,80M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 800 m²
A rare location!    Charming Castle of the late XIX century “Belle époque” in the prestigiou…
€7,40M
Castle with yard in Chatou, France
Castle with yard
Chatou, France
Area 1 200 m²
Paris County. A rare estate in excellent condition, owned by the family - the owner of RENAU…
€4,80M
Castle in Fontainebleau, France
Castle
Fontainebleau, France
Area 800 m²
France.Paris Historical castle on the territory of the 17th Century Historic Castle Park in …
€2,90M
Castle 16 rooms with sauna in Avon, France
Castle 16 rooms with sauna
Avon, France
Rooms 16
Area 800 m²
Fonteblelo, 40 min from Paris Magnificent LOUIS XIII castle in the landscape park "à la fran…
€4,10M
Castle in Fontainebleau, France
Castle
Fontainebleau, France
Area 980 m²
A 19th-century castle 50 km from Paris in the picturesque prestigious Fonteblo Nature Reserv…
€9,00M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 900 m²
France Suburb of Paris, g. Fontaineblelo Elegant castle of the late XVIII century. An elegan…
€4,70M
Castle with terrace in Paris, France
Castle with terrace
Paris, France
Area 1 200 m²
France 50 km from Paris Historic Castle Unique historical castle of the 18th century after a…
€3,70M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 800 m²
France 50 km from Paris Elegant castle of the 19th century Elegant castle of the 19th centur…
€2,40M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 410 m²
France Paris Castle near the Beautiful Nature Reserve, a small castle in the nearest suburb …
€5,25M
Castle with castle in Paris, France
Castle with castle
Paris, France
Area 600 m²
France.Paris Castle with a 11 ha park Elegant castle 70 km from Paris and 30 min drive from …
€2,65M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 5 000 m²
France. Paris 18th Century Castle for the Elegant Castle of the late 18th century, a monumen…
€10,00M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 3 500 m²
France. Paris Gothic castle for the hotel Rare Gothic castle - an architectural monument 30 …
€13,50M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 4 200 m²
France. Paris 19th-century castle for the hotel Castle of the late 19th century for a hotel …
€4,90M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 900 m²
France. Paris 18th century castle for the Elegant three-story castle of the late 18th centur…
€2,91M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 800 m²
France Castle 40 min from Paris Historic castle of Henry IV, 40 min from Paris. Castle condi…
€6,80M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 9
Area 450 m²
An early 19th century castle with a heated pool, 80 km from Paris. 9 rooms, including 5 b…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Castle 7 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
The castle is surrounded by a magnificent landscape, beautiful gardens and forest. The ca…
€2,45M
Castle 37 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Paris, France
Castle 37 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Paris, France
Bedrooms 37
Area 3 000 m²
An elegant mansion overlooking the Seine is located in the town of Seine and Marne, 50 km fr…
€6,49M
Castle 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Paris, France
Castle 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Paris, France
Bedrooms 13
Area 1 500 m²
The exceptional mansion is located in the heart of Gatinay Regional Nature Park, 40 km south…
€5,98M
