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Castles for sale in Ile-de-France, France

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11 properties total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 600 m²
Rare! Castle 65 km from Paris in exceptional conditionThe majestic castle of 1,200 m2, as if…
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 000 m²
The castle of the era of Louis XV in perfect condition - only 45 km from ParisJust 50 km sou…
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Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
Sleeping Beauty's Castle looking into a mirror lake.Perhaps one of the most impressive and r…
$15,07M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
An early 19th century castle with a heated pool, 80 km from Paris. 9 rooms, including 5 b…
$2,23M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 7 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 7
Area 800 m²
Castle 45 minutes from ParisIL DE FRANCE: Castle 20 rooms 7 bedrooms 800 m250 km southeast o…
$16,38M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
The Grand Chateau Île de France
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 10 bedrooms in Fontainebleau, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Fontainebleau, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 900 m²
A few minutes from Fontainebleau, there is a 900 m² castle on a 28 hectare plot, between the…
$4,51M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 5 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant estate in close proximity to Paris (45 min). 20 minutes to Charles de Gaulle Interna…
$3,95M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Rambuye CastleCastle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m2This castle, located only fifty kilometers …
$16,60M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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Castle 35 rooms in Villeneuve le Roi, France
Castle 35 rooms
Villeneuve le Roi, France
Rooms 35
Area 1 700 m²
Historic Castle in Ile de FranceCastle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m2Ile-de-France. Located ab…
$13,84M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 7 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
The castle is surrounded by a magnificent landscape, beautiful gardens and forest. The ca…
$2,60M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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