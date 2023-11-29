Show property on map Show properties list
Castles for sale in Paris, France

17 properties total found
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
  Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 800 m²
A rare location!    Charming Castle of the late XIX century “Belle époque” in the prestigiou…
€7,40M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 900 m²
France Suburb of Paris, g. Fontaineblelo Elegant castle of the late XVIII century. An elegan…
€4,70M
Castle with terrace in Paris, France
Castle with terrace
Paris, France
Area 1 200 m²
France 50 km from Paris Historic Castle Unique historical castle of the 18th century after a…
€3,70M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 800 m²
France 50 km from Paris Elegant castle of the 19th century Elegant castle of the 19th centur…
€2,40M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 410 m²
France Paris Castle near the Beautiful Nature Reserve, a small castle in the nearest suburb …
€5,25M
Castle with castle in Paris, France
Castle with castle
Paris, France
Area 600 m²
France.Paris Castle with a 11 ha park Elegant castle 70 km from Paris and 30 min drive from …
€2,65M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 5 000 m²
France. Paris 18th Century Castle for the Elegant Castle of the late 18th century, a monumen…
€10,00M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 3 500 m²
France. Paris Gothic castle for the hotel Rare Gothic castle - an architectural monument 30 …
€13,50M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 4 200 m²
France. Paris 19th-century castle for the hotel Castle of the late 19th century for a hotel …
€4,90M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 900 m²
France. Paris 18th century castle for the Elegant three-story castle of the late 18th centur…
€2,91M
Castle in Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
Area 800 m²
France Castle 40 min from Paris Historic castle of Henry IV, 40 min from Paris. Castle condi…
€6,80M
Castle in pernay, France
Castle
pernay, France
Area 920 m²
Magnificent castle in the Loire Valley with 4 carefully renovated cottages offering luxuriou…
€2,65M
Leave a request
Castle in Bourg-en-Bresse, France
Castle
Bourg-en-Bresse, France
France, Drome region, a restored medieval castle at the top of a charming village. At the…
€1,10M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 9
Area 450 m²
An early 19th century castle with a heated pool, 80 km from Paris. 9 rooms, including 5 b…
€2,10M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
The castle is surrounded by a magnificent landscape, beautiful gardens and forest. The ca…
€2,45M
