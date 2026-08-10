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Castles for sale in Paris, France

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5 properties total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 000 m²
The castle of the era of Louis XV in perfect condition - only 45 km from ParisJust 50 km sou…
Price on request
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Rambuye CastleCastle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m2This castle, located only fifty kilometers …
$16,60M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 7 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
The castle is surrounded by a magnificent landscape, beautiful gardens and forest. The ca…
$2,60M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
Castle 5 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant estate in close proximity to Paris (45 min). 20 minutes to Charles de Gaulle Interna…
$3,95M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 5 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
An early 19th century castle with a heated pool, 80 km from Paris. 9 rooms, including 5 b…
$2,23M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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