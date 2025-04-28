Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Houses for sale in Lapland, Finland

Rovaniemi
13
Kemi-Tornio sub-region
40
Tornio
22
Fell Lapland sub-region
19
3 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to this premium quality and practical detached house completed in 2021! This energy-…
$301,089
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kylaniemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kylaniemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/2
On the shores of picture beautiful lake Raanujärvi in Ylitornio Lapland two bedroom house fo…
$407,890
Cottage 1 bedroom in Unarin Luusua, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Unarin Luusua, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent property in a stunning location invites you to enjoy happy days both in summer…
$92,031
Villa 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely hoiday home is located to peaceful location in Norvajärvi but still just under 2…
$396,528
Property types in Lapland

villas
cottages

Properties features in Lapland, Finland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
